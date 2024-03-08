Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,116 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

