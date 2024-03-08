ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $11.64 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

