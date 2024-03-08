ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $11.64 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.