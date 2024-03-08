Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 900 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 368,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

