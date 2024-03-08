Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,543 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.