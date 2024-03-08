Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

MDY stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.60. 218,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

