Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. 278,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

