Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. 141,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,886. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

