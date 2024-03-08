Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 37,956 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 373.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 99,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,166. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

