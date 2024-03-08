Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 526,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 95,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,278. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

