Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 333,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.