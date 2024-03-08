Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. 1,297,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.