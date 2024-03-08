Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RAAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. 2,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

