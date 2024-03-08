Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 1,240,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,807. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

