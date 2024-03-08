Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,435. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

