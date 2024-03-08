Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.28 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

