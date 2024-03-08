ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. ESAB has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,375. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,770,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

