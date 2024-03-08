Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.