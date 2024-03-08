Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904,427 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

