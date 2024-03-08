Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $625,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 255.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $910.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,947. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.80 and its 200 day moving average is $790.96. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

