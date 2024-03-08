EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

