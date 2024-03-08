Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Entegris worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Entegris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Entegris by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

ENTG opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

