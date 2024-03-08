Entain Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.90 (LON:ENT)

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Entain Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 769.40 ($9.77) on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.25). The stock has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 944.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.33.

Get Entain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.88).

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.