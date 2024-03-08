Entain Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.90 (LON:ENT)

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Entain Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 769.40 ($9.77) on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.25). The stock has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 944.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.88).
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
