EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.