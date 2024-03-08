Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

