Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Enhabit updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.430 EPS.

Enhabit Stock Up 22.1 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EHAB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Enhabit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enhabit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enhabit by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

