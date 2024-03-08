enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.16% from the stock’s current price.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

ENGN stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

