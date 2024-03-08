Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.