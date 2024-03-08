Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44), reports. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

