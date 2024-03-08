Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44), reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

