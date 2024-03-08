Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Elme Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

ELME opened at $13.39 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

