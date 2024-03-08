Elisabeth Stheeman Buys 551 Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,671.51).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 675 ($8.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Edinburgh Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 689 ($8.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 669.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.