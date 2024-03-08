Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

EWTX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

