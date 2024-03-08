Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

