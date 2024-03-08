Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

