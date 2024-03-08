Dusk Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DSK)

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

Dusk Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vladislav Yakubson 414,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dusk Group Company Profile

Dusk Group Limited retails scented and unscented candles, home decor, home fragrance, and gift solution in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; home fragrance products, including essential oils, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems; and MoodMist, ultrasonic, glass, resin, ceramic, oil, mood reed, artisan reed, aromatherapy, and mini diffusers.

Featured Stories

