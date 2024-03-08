Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.6 million.
Duluth Price Performance
Shares of Duluth stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Duluth has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.88.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duluth
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.