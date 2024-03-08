Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.6 million.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Duluth has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

About Duluth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 415,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.