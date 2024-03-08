DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Critical Analysis

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88% DouYu International 2.40% 2.33% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.43 -$20.32 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.23 -$10.94 million $0.06 12.14

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MicroCloud Hologram and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 1 2 0 0 1.67

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 85.44%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

DouYu International beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

