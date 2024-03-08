Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells $545,971.20 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 47.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 60.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

