Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.5 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 422,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,995. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

