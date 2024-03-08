Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of D stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

