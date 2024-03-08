Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.60. 145,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 120,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.21.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.