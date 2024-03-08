Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBM. CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.21.

TSE DBM opened at C$8.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

