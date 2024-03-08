Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.02 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

