Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DG opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

