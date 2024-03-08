DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of DocGo worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DocGo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

