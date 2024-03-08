Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 5.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 724,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,178,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.