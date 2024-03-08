Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 0.89. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $35.61.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 515.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

