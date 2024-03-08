DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $201.00 at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $174.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.25.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $182.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $190.12.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.