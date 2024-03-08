Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $185.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

