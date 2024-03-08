Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 373,375 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

